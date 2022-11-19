Fresno man arrested for sexually assaulting child, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after Fresno County deputies say he sexually assaulted a child.

Deputies took 30-year-old Adam Cabrera into custody on Wednesday with the help of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

A search warrant was done at Cabrera's home on E. Lane Ave. after being tipped off of him possessing child sex abuse material.

Deputies say they learned that Cabrera sexually assaulted a young girl that he knew.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail with a $220,000 bond.

Anyone with more information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.