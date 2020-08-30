26-year-old Porterville man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police have arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting three children all under the age of 14.Josue Juan Martinez was taken into custody at his Porterville home Friday.Detectives believe the 26-year-old molested two young girls and a boy on separate occasions in recent years.Martinez has been booked into the Tulare County Jail and officers are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.