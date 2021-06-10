31-year-old Fresno man arrested for attempting to meet minor for sex, detectives say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 31-year-old Fresno man was arrested on Wednesday after authorities say he attempted to meet with a 13-year-old for sex.Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say they were tipped off about Michael Alfonso by a parent who was looking through their 13-year-old's phone.The parents contacted the Fresno Police Department which referred the case to the ICAC Task Force.Detectives discovered that Alonso sent explicit material and did attempt to meet with the child.Alonso was arrested at his home on Sherman Street near Sussex Way in Central Fresno. While searching the house, investigators seized electronic evidence, along with marijuana and Xanax pills.