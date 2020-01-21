3 people arrested and accused of sexually exploiting children in North Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are facing charges, accused of sexually exploiting children in the North Valley.

Stanislaus County deputies say Daniel Salazar and Rita Nunez are suspected of coercing girls between the ages of 12 and 17 to send them explicit images

Detectives say once the couple obtained the pictures, they would use them to blackmail the girls into sending more photos.

Deputies with the Los Banos Police, San Jose police and the FBI arrested the pair.

During the investigation, another person, Joaquin Valenzuela, was discovered to be in violation of his parole.

Authorities did not say how many victims there are, but remind parents to be aware of who's contacting your children.
