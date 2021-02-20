Former Visalia band coach arrested for sexually assaulting student, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former volunteer band coach is now in jail accused of sexually assaulting a student in the South Valley.
Visalia police say 40-year old Jason Haley assaulted the Redwood High School student between 2008 and 2010.
Visalia Unified says Haley was a volunteer drumline coach from 2002 to 2008, and is no longer volunteering with the district.
Police don't believe there are any other victims.
