Former Visalia band coach arrested for sexually assaulting student, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former volunteer band coach is now in jail accused of sexually assaulting a student in the South Valley.

Visalia police say 40-year old Jason Haley assaulted the Redwood High School student between 2008 and 2010.

Visalia Unified says Haley was a volunteer drumline coach from 2002 to 2008, and is no longer volunteering with the district.

Police don't believe there are any other victims.
