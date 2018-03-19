Sexually violent predator back in custody after violations

Snyder made it about 9 months out of custody before the new alleged violations. There are no new victims, but his freedom is in jeopardy. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jeffrey Snyder was set free last summer with 16 pages of rules and restrictions. His life at the El Muir Motel on Church and Golden State has come with many guidelines.

But now, action news has learned he's alleged to have had sexual contact with another sex offender and failed to report it to his monitoring agency.

"That's prohibited unless anything like that is approved through the outpatient treatment center," said ABC 30 Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi.

Last Friday, Fresno Police officers took Snyder to jail after Liberty Healthcare employees notified detectives about the violations.

"He's booked into jail, it's just that it's not our arrest," said Fresno Police Officer Sgt. Dan Macias. "There are no open charges, it's a violation of basically a civil commitment back into custody."

Snyder has been deemed a sexually violent predator and has the most stringent conditions of release. He personally signed his initials on every condition that bans him from even having any inappropriate thoughts without documenting and reporting them.

"He might have been better off staying in the mental hospital then being released under these restrictions," said Capozzi. "He might have had more freedom there, then he does here."

It's unclear how long Snyder will remain at the Coalinga State Hospital, but he is expected to face a judge at a hearing to determine if the violations will be upheld and whether he is eligible to be released again.

Snyder has spent the past 25 years in custody. His attorney did not return our calls for comment.
