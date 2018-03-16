Sexually violent predator released into Fresno County has been arrested

Violent sex offender Jeffrey Snyder was released even though no suitable home was found (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A sexually violent predator released into Fresno County last year has been arrested.

Action News has learned that Jeffrey Snyder has not committed any new crime, but police arrested him for a violation of the conditions of his release. The specific violation has not been revealed to Action News.

Because a judge ruled he was a sexually violent predator - a sex offender with a mental disorder - Snyder spent 14 years at Coalinga State Hospital after he had finished serving his full punishment for the last of his five sex crime convictions.

A judge ruled he earned his release in 2016, and in December 2017 approved his release to live in a Fresno County motel.

Snyder was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and was not allowed to leave the premises without a state-funded attendant.

The Fresno County District Attorney's office says it is trying to get a judge to take up the case early next week.

If the judge rules Snyder violated the terms of his release, he will be sent back to the Coalinga State Hospital.

If not, he will be allowed to return to the hotel.
