San Francisco Giants

Jacob Blake protests: Giants-Dodgers and other baseball games postponed

By Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game that was scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed amid a wave of sports cancellations linked to protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Two other baseball games were also postponed Wednesday, the Brewers-Reds and Padres-Mariners.

Major League Baseball issued a statement in support of the postponements in Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco:

"Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice."

Earlier Wednesday, the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in solidarity with Blake. Then games for the WNBA and Major League Soccer were also postponed.



San Francisco had been slated to host the Dodgers at 6:45 p.m., but after an on-field players and coaches meeting, and going back to stretching for a few minutes, everyone, including Dodgers players left the field with gear in hand.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler also had strong words about the Wisconsin police shooting before all of this unfolded.

"I don't think it should require athletes needing to boycott playoff games to remind us Black lives matter, and that police brutality is unacceptable, and that systemic racism needs to be eliminated," Kapler said.

