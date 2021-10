FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 15 years of planning and development, the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system is now available to more than 50 million people in California, Oregon and Washington, the most earthquake-prone regions in the U.S.The ShakeAlert went live Tuesday in Washington state. The system is already active in California and Oregon.Once launched, ShakeAlert will be able to send residents an alert on their mobile phones.The system is designed to give residents time to take cover in the event of an earthquake, but it cannot predict when an earthquake will strike.You can sign up for the ShakeAlert program by clicking here