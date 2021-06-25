marvel

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready: the new trailer for "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" is here.

It premiered Thursday evening during NBA Countdown on ESPN. Watch it in the player above.

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

"Shang-Chi's main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is," writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton said of the film's plot. "He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn't allow himself to look at all of it-the good, the bad, the light and the dark-and to own it all, he won't be able to reach his full potential."

The cast also includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 3.

SEE ALSO: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet presents a sneak peek at upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarveltrailersotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
MARVEL
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
Renner, Steinfeld bring Marvel's 'Hawkeye' to Disney+
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News