Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island

Authorities in Brunswick County said the bite call came in around 4 p.m. from South Bald Head Wynd.
The 8-year-old boy was said to have been bitten in the leg by a shark and taken to a hospital via Bald Head Island ferry.
The child is expected to make a full recovery.
This is the third reported shark bite off the coast of NC this month.
Paige Winter, 17, was bitten June 2 while swimming near Atlantic Beach. Austin Reed, 19, was bitten June 10 while swimming at Ocean Isle Beach.
