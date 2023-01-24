'Shark Tank' is casting entrepreneurs to enter The Tank for season 15.

'Shark Tank' is looking for entrepreneurs ready to pitch the Sharks.

LOS ANGELES -- Do you have what it takes to land a Shark? "Shark Tank" is casting now for Season 15.

Entrepreneurs who think they're ready to make a deal can apply online now through the end of July to hopefully earn the chance to enter the Tank.

On The Red Carpet spoke to some of the Sharks about what they look for when it comes to making a deal.

"Before you sell your product, before you know your numbers, you've gotta sell me on yourself," Robert Herjavec said. "When those doors open, get me excited about you."

Mark Cuban echoed that sentiment. "It's the entrepreneur that makes the biggest difference," he told On The Red Carpet.

"Sometimes it's just a business I think is really inspiring and I invest for that reason. Sometimes it's an entrepreneur I think I can really help and really change their life and I invest for that reason," said Cuban.

Entrepreneurs can apply by visiting the casting page on abc.com.

"Shark Tank" airs Fridays at 8p.m. EST/7p.m. CST on ABC.