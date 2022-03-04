19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into Northern California daycare, police say

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crashed into a daycare in Shasta County, sending 19 children to the hospital.It happened just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon in Anderson.Authorities say 14 kids were taken to hospitals by ambulance and five others were driven by their parents.At least two staff members were inside at the time of the crash.Officers have not reported any fatalities or released information about the extent of the injuries.It is not known what led to the crash at this time.