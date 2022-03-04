day care crash

19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into Northern California daycare, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into NorCal daycare

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crashed into a daycare in Shasta County, sending 19 children to the hospital.

It happened just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon in Anderson.

Authorities say 14 kids were taken to hospitals by ambulance and five others were driven by their parents.

At least two staff members were inside at the time of the crash.

Officers have not reported any fatalities or released information about the extent of the injuries.

It is not known what led to the crash at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
day care crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Larry Nassar-like abuse' prompts lawsuit against Merced chiropractor
Tulare educator accused of sharing child pornography with child
Police announce more arrests in deadly shooting at bowling alley
Children among 4 killed in Fresno County crash with semi-truck
Newsom unveils plan to force some CA homeless people into treatment
California mass killing raises troubling questions
2 Valley colleges part of new Amazon partnership
Show More
Family remembers Clovis Marine veteran killed in Hwy. 41 crash
Authorities announce charges filed against Fresno police sergeant
States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health
2 men killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says
$2 million grant aims to improve food access among Fresno youth
More TOP STORIES News