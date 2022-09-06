Valley families flock to Shaver Lake to spend searing Labor Day weekend

With a lake full of people, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office boating unit was busy trying to keep everyone safe.

Local lakes and rivers have been a place of refuge from the record-breaking heat for many Valley families on this Labor Day.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The dog days of summer are here.

And many from across Central California are flocking to water for a cooldown this Labor Day weekend.

"I think it is getting hotter every year and it does feel like that, so we're having to come up with creative ways to stay out of the heat," said Bryan Smith, who we found at Shaver Lake on Monday.

With triple-digit temperatures on the Valley floor, a day at the lake is exactly the escape many families are looking to find.

Sylvia Lopez and her family made the trip up from Orange Cove.

"We're just here with the family, trying to stay fresh, beat the heat, give the AC some time off," Lopez said.

While the family's AC takes a break, Lopez, like the rest of us, is wondering when the heat will take a break.

"We're almost gonna be in October... and it's scorching."

With a lake full of people, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office boating unit is busy trying to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Jeff Stricker says much like on the roads, following the rules on the water is key.

His team inspects boats for registration and other safety measures.

Our state's extreme drought has also created some issues.

"We're having some boat accidents. There's different rocks or other obstacles that are now just below the water that you can't see," he says.

Stricker says it's important to keep safety in mind to keep a relaxing getaway from turning tragic.

"This year's been incredibly busy especially compared to last year. Unfortunately we've had several drownings this year," he says.

All the more reason he stresses the importance of having life jackets available for everyone on board to ensure a safe and happy close to summer.

"It's the last kind of hurrah before summer ends and people get back to school and work and all that good stuff," he says.