Shaver Lake to reopen to visitors with limitations on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors will be able to return to Shaver Lake this weekend after officials announced a limited reopening starting Saturday, June 6.The lake, shoreline, boat slips, marinas, day-use areas and nearby trails will open from 8 am to 8 pm.Social distancing guidelines must be followed, and visitors are asked to wear face maks when near other guests.The main parking lot for visitors will be limited to 50% capacity, but the parking lot adjacent to the boat launch facility will remain at full capacity.The overnight camping sites at Camp Edison will remain closed until further notice, and the annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled.