CHP urging safe driving as many head to snowy Fresno County mountains

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Snow, ice and slush covered Highway 168 on the way up to Shaver Lake.The conditions made for a rough ride - causing many vehicles to slide.In some cases, drivers got stuck."Make sure that your vehicles are prepared for snow travel, which includes every vehicle must have chains with them," says Mike Salas with California Highway Patrol.Chain control started at the top of the four-lane.Motorists were also urged to slow down to minimize the chance of an accident."There is no rush, the snow is not going anywhere," Salas said. "It is not going to melt anytime soon, so just reduce your speed."With many flocking to the mountains this weekend -- locals are reminding visitors to recreate in designated areas.But this could be challenging as snow parks remain closed after the Creek Fire."I know some people have been having problems with people sledding down their driveways and their backyards, so just try to stay off private property and off the main highway," says Shaver Sports General Manager Tyler Powell.Instead, many people chose to stop just below the top of the four-lane. Buckeyes heliport was a hotspot.CHP officials say they primarily handed out warnings but will cite those who violate traffic laws or trespass on private property.