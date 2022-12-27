Water main break leaves 40% of Shaver Lake without water

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost half of Shaver Lake has been left without water during a winter storm on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a water main break has caused about 40% of Shaver Lake to lose water.

The water main break happened in the area of Timber Ridge and Bretz Mill roads.

As a storm continues to roll through the area, officials say crews most likely won't be able to fix the break until Wednesday.

Its unclear what caused the water main break at this time.

