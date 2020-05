FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A busy northwest Fresno roadway was shut down after police say a driver crashed his car into a pole.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Shaw and Hughes Avenues.Fresno police say the driver fell asleep, lost control of his car and hit a light pole.No one was injured in the crash. Criminal charges will not be filed.Shaw Avenue has since reopened.