Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno, part of roadway closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Part of a roadway in northeast Fresno is closed off after a car struck a pedestrian on Friday morning.

It happened near the Chevron gas station and Denny's at First Street and Shaw Avenue just after 3 am.

Fresno police say a man was crossing outside of a crosswalk when a car hit him.

The victim was taken to a hospital for severe injuries.

Officers say the driver is cooperating as investigators work to determine why the man was walking in the middle of the street.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Police say parts of Shaw Avenue near First Street will be shut down for a few more hours as officers investigate.
