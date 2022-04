CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A months-long street widening project is underway in Clovis, and it's expected to impact a lot of drivers.The goal is to widen a portion of Shaw Avenue from Leonard to Highland.Sewers, storm drains, and water mains will also be installed.The closure will be in effect until October 2022.Drivers can use Bullard Avenue or Ashlan Avenue as a detour.The $12 million project will be mostly funded by Measure C.This is the first phase of a larger widening project of Shaw Avenue. A bid for a second construction project to expand the stretch from Leonard to Locan will occur in summer 2023.