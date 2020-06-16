missing person

Deputies searching for at-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno County

Authorities say Shawn Evans was last seen on June 13 in the area of Cherry and Floral Avenues in Fresno County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk, missing 49-year-old man.

Deputies say Evans is six feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, sneakers and a cowboy hat.

Evans is in need of medication, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.
