Deputies searching for at-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk, missing 49-year-old man.Authorities say Shawn Evans was last seen on June 13 in the area of Cherry and Floral Avenues in Fresno County.Deputies say Evans is six feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, sneakers and a cowboy hat.Evans is in need of medication, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.