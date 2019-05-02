'She didn't even make it to 20': Family remembers mother of three killed in Central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a reality no mother should face.
"She was my one and only," said Patricia Gibbs. "She was my first, and one and only child, and she didn't even get to make it to 20."
Surrounded by family, Patricia is still processing the loss of her daughter, 19-year-old Kiara Austin. The mother of three was killed early Sunday morning.
"She was trying to get back into school, trying to do right and trying to do better for her and her kids," Gibbs said.
According to police, gunmen fired at least 26 shots in an unprovoked attack. Detectives say Kiara and her boyfriend, Brian Maxey, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
RELATED: Brian Maxey's family members hope justice is coming for double murder victims
Desperate to get away, they crashed into a brick wall, around The Parks apartment complex, before getting launched into a nearby canal.
"When he called me my heart dropped to the ground and I had to tell my kids that their sister was gone," said Kiara's stepmother Natessa Beltran.
Natessa describes the teen as a bright light for her siblings, teaching them the value of a positive attitude.
"We don't know which way to turn, which way to go we need information from someone somewhere because we have to put a stop to this," she said.
"Seeing this happen I mean.... am I even going to make it to 19?" said Kiara's brother Miguel Beltran. "Will my siblings, my nephews and my niece ever be able to comprehend and cope through this?"
Hoping to fill Kiara's shoes as the backbone of the family, her brother Miguel says he'll make sure his niece and nephews grow up knowing how special their mother was.
