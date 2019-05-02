double murder

'She didn't even make it to 20': Family remembers mother of three killed in Central Fresno shooting

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a reality no mother should face.

"She was my one and only," said Patricia Gibbs. "She was my first, and one and only child, and she didn't even get to make it to 20."

Surrounded by family, Patricia is still processing the loss of her daughter, 19-year-old Kiara Austin. The mother of three was killed early Sunday morning.

"She was trying to get back into school, trying to do right and trying to do better for her and her kids," Gibbs said.

According to police, gunmen fired at least 26 shots in an unprovoked attack. Detectives say Kiara and her boyfriend, Brian Maxey, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

RELATED: Brian Maxey's family members hope justice is coming for double murder victims

Desperate to get away, they crashed into a brick wall, around The Parks apartment complex, before getting launched into a nearby canal.

"When he called me my heart dropped to the ground and I had to tell my kids that their sister was gone," said Kiara's stepmother Natessa Beltran.

Natessa describes the teen as a bright light for her siblings, teaching them the value of a positive attitude.

"We don't know which way to turn, which way to go we need information from someone somewhere because we have to put a stop to this," she said.

"Seeing this happen I mean.... am I even going to make it to 19?" said Kiara's brother Miguel Beltran. "Will my siblings, my nephews and my niece ever be able to comprehend and cope through this?"

Hoping to fill Kiara's shoes as the backbone of the family, her brother Miguel says he'll make sure his niece and nephews grow up knowing how special their mother was.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal shootingteen killedshootingfresno police departmentdouble murder
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE MURDER
Canada highway murder suspects may have changed their appearance
1 arrested in central Fresno double murder
Missing men now suspects after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News