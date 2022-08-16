Tatiana Maslany stars as 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' in new Disney+ series

She-Hulk has been around the Marvel world for more than 40 years, first appearing in her own comic book in 1980.

LOS ANGELES -- She-Hulk has been around the Marvel world for more than 40 years, first appearing in her own comic book in 1980.

Now she's appearing in her own series on Disney+.

Tatiana Maslany stars in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

When the series begins, Maslany is attorney Jennifer Walters. She's with her cousin, Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk) when they get into an automobile accident. His blood enters her system and suddenly, she has a new alter-ego: She-Hulk.

Now she just needs the proper superhero training, whether she likes it or not.

"She's sort of resistant to the superhero thing. So when she fights or when she does anything physical, it's from the same place that her alter ego Jennifer Walters would operate," Maslany said.

Besides the physicality of the role, she also had to learn how to growl.

"There's a reason that She-Hulk resonates for a lot of women, and I think the ability to growl is in all of us," Maslany said. "It's just waiting for permission."

She's clearly having fun here but Maslany, an Emmy winner for the series, "Orphan Black," says she'd been resistant for a long time about doing something like this.

"But when I read the script, it was so much about character," she said. "It was so much about this person who is trying to live her life in one way, but suddenly is seen as a totally different thing and how she navigates these two versions of her identity depending on how people perceive her. All of that stuff felt really juicy to me."

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" begins streaming on Disney+ on Thursday.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.