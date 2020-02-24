Shed catches fire near central Fresno home, apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a shed fire that brought flames dangerously close to a nearby home and apartment in central Fresno.
The blaze was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on Diana near Belmont Avenue.
Fire crews arrived and quickly attacked the flames to prevent spreading to an adjacent apartment and a boarded-up home.
Residents from the apartment were able to get out safely.
The fire was contained to the outbuilding. The cause is still under investigation.
