Shed catches fire near central Fresno home, apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a shed fire that brought flames dangerously close to a nearby home and apartment in central Fresno.

The blaze was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on Diana near Belmont Avenue.

Fire crews arrived and quickly attacked the flames to prevent spreading to an adjacent apartment and a boarded-up home.

Residents from the apartment were able to get out safely.

The fire was contained to the outbuilding. The cause is still under investigation.
