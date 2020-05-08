real estate

New home building impacted by shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New home building has dramatically slowed in the Valley during this shelter in place.

"We're down 50% in terms of permits being pulled in the last month or so compared to last year," said Mike Prandini, president of the Building Industry Association of Fresno and Madera Counties.

This March, 105 permits were pulled for single-family homes in Fresno and Clovis. Last year, that number was 222.

Prandini believes some factors include unemployment, restricting buyers from sales offices and construction changes during the shelter in place. Workers practice social distance, which Prandini says can slow down work.

New home developments are underway across the Valley. DeYoung Properties says it has been pleasantly surprised by its sales.

"We launched one of our communities in Clovis. Our Ridgeview community, and we sold 68% of that community in one day while we've been in shelter in place," said Ryan DeYoung, DeYoung Properties president.

Since viewings are by appointment and follow social distancing, they've increased their online options to help buyers.

'You can tour a home virtually and digitally to adjusting interior finishes of a home to see what it might look like to you and your tastes," DeYoung said.

DeYoung believes low-interest rates and an undersupply of homes is keeping the demand strong.

During this time, managers are analyzing each project to keep business going and homes sold.

If the economy picks up and people go back to work, experts are hopeful permits and sales will start picking up in late summer.
