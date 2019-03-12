Sheriff: Mom killed 11-year-old to keep her from having sex

A mother is charged with murdering her 11-year-old daughter because prosecutors say she didn't want her to have sex with men.

Deputies say 28-year-old Rosa Alcides Rivera stabbed the girl in the back 15 times before driving her body to a hospital on Sunday.

Deputies say Rivera admitted to stabbing her daughter in the car because "she believed her daughter was having sex with men, because she smiled different."

Relatives say the daughter wasn't sexually active.

The daughter had moved with Rivera to Florida late last year from somewhere in Texas.
