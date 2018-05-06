HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Sheriff's deputies investigating homicide in West Central Fresno

Fresno County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives found a woman killed by gunfire just west of the city of Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County sheriff's deputies say they were responding to a call of shots fired near Olive and Cornelia Avenues just before 7 a.m.

Moments later, they learned that a car had crashed into a tree nearby.


When deputies arrived at the location they found a woman inside the vehicle.

Investigators have determined that the crash and the shooting were connected, but they have not explained how.


Deputies found several shell casings in the area and do not have any suspects at this time.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
