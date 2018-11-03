Sheriff's deputies searching for suspects after man shot multiple times in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting near Marks and Annandale Avenues that happened Saturday evening.A man was shot several times at around 10 p.m. Officials say the victim's condition is serious to critical.There's a wedding going on down the road and authorities think that's where this all started.It's unclear whether it was another guest or someone from the outside. There are about 200 people in that venue that deputies are now trying to talk to see if they can figure out what happened.They have recovered a gun but it's unclear if that's the one that the shooter used.Marks Avenue is blocked off for about a half mile.Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.Stay with Action News as this story continues to develop.