FRESNO COUNTY

Sheriff's office investigates first Coalinga homicide in 6 years

It happened around 9:00 Wednesday night in the area of Warthan and Sacramento.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The shooting happened at around nine Wednesday night near the intersection of Warthan and Sacramento in Coalinga.

Neighbors say the victim was lying in the middle of the street and was still alive when police arrived on scene. The man, in his late 20's or early 30's, was brought to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, where he died.

Coalinga Police have turned the homicide investigation over to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. They haven't made any arrests yet, and say they are investigating the possibility the shooting was gang-related.

"It's always sad when you hear of someone losing a life," said a Coalinga man who did not want to be identified.

The man has heard about some recent shootings, but overall, he feels the city is still a safe place to live.

"Not to downplay what happened but it still gives you a sense of confidence that the town is relatively safe," the man said, referring to the fact this is the city's first homicide in six years.

As part of their investigation, the sheriff's office says they could use help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call them. The victim's autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
