TULARE COUNTY

Tulare County Sheriff's Office to seek criminal charges after deadly boating crash on Kings River

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said it is seeking criminal charges following a deadly boating crash on the Kings River. (KFSN)

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced today that they are seeking criminal charges in relation to a deadly boating accident on the Kings River.

They've sent this case to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office for review, though no arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office is not saying who is being investigated, and they are still working to determine whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

Jesse Moya, 53, has been identified as the victim.

RELATED: Police identify 53-year-old man killed in boating accident along Kings River

Moya was the oldest of six children.

His younger sister Troylyn Ochoa says Moya was full of love and lived life to the fullest, evident in his infectious smile.

They saw each other weekly.

"My brother was a big part of my life," Ochoa said.

Sunday evening, Ochoa got the call that her brother had been in an accident involving two boats on the Kings River.

They were on the river together all last week, and she says she would have been there with him Sunday too but had already made plans to celebrate her son's birthday.

Monday is also her birthday.

"I don't know if it was a sign that God wanted us to be together a lot this week, because we were, more than other times," Ochoa said.

Ochoa believes her brother was a passenger on his best friend's boat when the crash happened.

She says that friend is out of the hospital but is still shaken up.

Family members say Moya had lots of friends, as well as a son that lives out of state.

"Everybody loved him, everybody loved Jesse," Ochoa said. "He would do anything for everybody."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tulare countytulare county sheriff's officeboat accidentTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police identify 53-year-old man killed in boating accident along Kings River
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News