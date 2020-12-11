Coronavirus

$185K raised to help CA restaurant owner who voiced frustration over dining ban in viral video

Over $185,000 has been donated to help a California restaurant owner after her emotional video went viral.
LOS ANGELES -- The community has rallied behind a California restaurant owner who posted an emotional video on social media expressing her anger and frustration over the closure of her business after new COVID-19 rules went into effect.

Over $185,000 has been donated to the "Help the Pineapple Hill Saloon" GoFundMe page to assist the owner, Angela Marsden.

Marsden has owned the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill for 10 years and says she spent thousands setting up an outdoor dining area, but was forced to close after Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban went into effect.

Marsden's video captured her reaction when she saw a production crew set up craft services a few feet away from her outdoor dining area. The video later went viral.

There's no word yet if the money from the GoFundMe page will be enough for her to reopen for takeout.

