BREAKING NEWS
2 injured in Madera County structure fire
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
'Star Trek' actor Leonard Nimoy dies at 83
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
obituary
leonard nimoy
star trek
death
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in Madera County structure fire
CHP gives emotional farewell to officer retiring after 32 years of service
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Holidays Heroes Blood Drive begins at Sierra Vista Mall
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Merced
Family mourns man killed in Fresno fire; girlfriend, 4 kids still critical
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Sister, 2 kids mourn 25-year-old woman killed in Fresno fire
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter says he wasn't holding the gun
More TOP STORIES News