SHOCKING VIDEO: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --WARNING - THE VIDEO ABOVE MAY BE GRAPHIC OR OFFENSIVE TO SOME VIEWERS.
A driver in a Santa Rosa, California, neighborhood hit a young girl over the weekend and then drove away.
Police are now looking for the hit-and-run driver, while the girl's family hopes for his arrest.
Surveillance video from a neighbor's home, shows two kids running across a street Saturday evening around 5 p.m.
The boy in front is 9-year old Damiion Conzet, who makes it most of the way across the street, before his younger sister, Hazelann gets hit by a car behind him. The video shows a black sedan come into view, which hits Hazelann, launching her about 10 feet into the air.
She lands in the street, screams, and then runs away with her friend and brother.
"I felt like I was about to pass out," said Damiion, describing how scared he was after seeing his sister get hit around the corner from their home.
He has a message for the driver, "next time you should think and look before you drive!"
Hazelanne is physically okay.
She was checked out at a hospital and has some bumps and bruises on her legs and head. But emotionally, she's upset.
During an interview, she yelled "no" at a black car driving down the street.
Her mother, Candace Conzet, says she's been jumpy every time she sees a black car, similar to the one that hit her Saturday.
WARNING! Graphic video of a car hitting a 7-year-old girl in her Santa Rosa neighborhood Saturday evening and then driving away. Police are looking for the driver of the black sedan. The girl is OKAY thank God! She has a few bumps a bruises. She wants the driver arrested! pic.twitter.com/JAs56JptiQ— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 18, 2019
"She's okay, thank God, and that's what I'm most grateful for because it could have been so much worse, but it's still wrong," said Candace.
She added that the kids did run out into the street and wishes they could have spoken to the driver, "if he would have just stayed, we could have worked this out maybe."
Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Dan Hackett, agrees that the driver made their situation a lot worse by running.
"It could take a simple, there's going to be no enforcement action, and it could turn it into a felony by leaving."
Police say there is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspected hit-and-run driver, which is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance "Take Back Our Community Program."
Here is the full statement from Santa Rosa PD:
On 02-16-19 at 5:14 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department received a call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian with injuries, in the area of Campoy Street and Louis Krohn Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found that a 7-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had fled the scene.
The female victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect vehicle was not located and was described as an unknown year dark-colored sedan. The driver was described as a light-skinned male with a beard.
Part of the collision was captured by a resident's security camera. Based on the graphic nature of the video it is not being released at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about this collision is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707)528-5222.
A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance "Take Back Our Community Program." The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in this hit and run collision.
This investigation has been forwarded to our Traffic Bureau.