Shocking video shows armed robbery in Tulare County

You can see one of the men point a gun at the clerk - demanding money.

It was 7.30 pm Wednesday night inside the Family Market in Ivanhoe.

The owner says he was taking a break, getting ready to make a call -- when three masked men with a sawed-off shotgun barged in.

The owner didn't want to talk on camera -- but described to us the terrifying moments that followed.

He says the three men spread themselves throughout the store.

One raided the beer aisle, another held him at gunpoint, while a third cleared the cash register and other easily accessible merchandise.

"What hits home with this particular one is that Ivanhoe is a small community. This is not a Target, a Walgreens, or a Rite-Aid, not that it's okay to rob those places. This is a mom-and-pop shop," said Ashley Ritchie from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The officer says it was incredibly fortunate no other customers walked inside.

"You would think that getting away with a little bit of cash and a 6 pack of beer isn't worth the risk they are taking."

A few months ago, a 99 cent store a block away was also robbed.

Deputies were able to quickly make two arrests.

In a close-knit town like Ivanhoe, customers say it's only a matter of time before someone identifies these robbers too.
