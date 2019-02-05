EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4931586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man suspected of pushing a teenager onto the Red Line train tracks has died after being taken into custody in downtown L.A., police said.

Recently-released video shows the shocking events leading to the death of an assault suspect accused of pushing a teen onto train tracks in Los Angeles in December.In the video, a man identified as Husie Outing pushes a 14-year-old boy onto the tracks and then takes off.Fire officials said the victim suffered some contusions and cuts but did not want to be transported.Police say when the suspect emerges from the station, he then assaults a construction worker. Several workers then held him down until officers arrived.New body camera video shows officers arriving and placing the 47-year-old man under arrest. Officers can be heard saying that his head and hand are injured, and that they believe he's under the influence of some sort of narcotic.Outing was taken to the hospital, where he later died.His cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology test.