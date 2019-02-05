Shocking video shows suspect pushing unsuspecting teenager onto train tracks

EMBED </>More Videos

Recently-released video shows the shocking events leading to the death of an assault suspect accused of pushing a teen onto train tracks in downtown Los Angeles back in Decemeber.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES --
Recently-released video shows the shocking events leading to the death of an assault suspect accused of pushing a teen onto train tracks in Los Angeles in December.

In the video, a man identified as Husie Outing pushes a 14-year-old boy onto the tracks and then takes off.

Fire officials said the victim suffered some contusions and cuts but did not want to be transported.

RELATED: Suspect dies in custody after allegedly pushing teen onto Red Line train tracks in DTLA
EMBED More News Videos

A man suspected of pushing a teenager onto the Red Line train tracks has died after being taken into custody in downtown L.A., police said.



Police say when the suspect emerges from the station, he then assaults a construction worker. Several workers then held him down until officers arrived.

New body camera video shows officers arriving and placing the 47-year-old man under arrest. Officers can be heard saying that his head and hand are injured, and that they believe he's under the influence of some sort of narcotic.

Outing was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology test.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trainslapdarrestteenagerDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Veteran Fresno officer killed after wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains
North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes: Medical examiner
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Show More
School official quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
Highways 41,120 through Yosemite close due to heavy snow
More News