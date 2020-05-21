Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6201539" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Audio of police radio traffic indicates an urgent effort to contain the threat at NAS Corpus Christi after the gunman was neutralized. The audio has been edited for length.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said.The U.S. Navy said the security team "neutralized" an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The shooter was shot and killed by security personnel, according to a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.One sailor assigned to the security team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said another U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.The FBI in Houston said it will lead the investigation. Neither investigators nor the Navy provided details on the shooter or a possible motive.Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the shooting, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.The facility was on lockdown for about five hours Thursday morning, but that was lifted shortly before noon. One gate remained closed.The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.