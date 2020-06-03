Man shot outside of his apartment in Los Banos, in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot outside of his apartment in Los Banos.

The Los Banos Police Department says it happened just before midnight on Tuesday near San Luis St.

Authorities say the 45-year-old man was sitting outside of his apartment when two men approached him. At least one of the two men shot multiple times, striking the man in the chest area.

The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities added that there is no suspect description at this time and that the two men fled the scene on foot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banosshootingapartment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 4 former officers now facing charges in George Floyd death
1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say
Central California coronavirus cases
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say
Police searching for 3 men who robbed downtown Fresno jewelry store
Show More
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19 in rigorous study
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
Prescribed burns taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties
Residents in Merced given rebates on utility bills as part of COVID-19 recovery plan
More TOP STORIES News