Man shot outside of his apartment in Los Banos, in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot outside of his apartment in Los Banos.The Los Banos Police Department says it happened just before midnight on Tuesday near San Luis St.Authorities say the 45-year-old man was sitting outside of his apartment when two men approached him. At least one of the two men shot multiple times, striking the man in the chest area.The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Authorities added that there is no suspect description at this time and that the two men fled the scene on foot.