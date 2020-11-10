Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway right now after a man was gunned down at an apartment complex.It happened just before 11 pm Monday on Argyle and Beck in Southeast Fresno.Police say they found the victim there dead at the scene. Several shots were fired but none hit any of the apartments.Right now, they're asking for witnesses to come forward.They say many people called in reporting the shooting, but they still don't have much to go on.The only suspect description is a man in his 30's speeding off after the shooting.