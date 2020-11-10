Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway right now after a man was gunned down at an apartment complex.

It happened just before 11 pm Monday on Argyle and Beck in Southeast Fresno.

Police say they found the victim there dead at the scene. Several shots were fired but none hit any of the apartments.

Right now, they're asking for witnesses to come forward.

They say many people called in reporting the shooting, but they still don't have much to go on.

The only suspect description is a man in his 30's speeding off after the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man battling cancer gets heartwarming surprise from NFL star
Fresno Mission needs your donations to provide warmth, shelter to homeless
Fresno chapter of Kamala Harris' sorority shares its pride
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Crews battling Creek Fire get some help from snow and rain
How you can safely lower your PG&E bill this winter
'Obamacare' comes before Supreme Court
Show More
Local nonprofits struggling due to drop in donations this holiday season
Brothers arrested in connection with Tulare County double shooting
Fresno County, city government fears of coronavirus outbreak easing
Crowdfunding helps Fresno brewery expand during pandemic
Madera County businesses hope county will be moved to 'red tier'
More TOP STORIES News