Shooting at Chula Vista Costco leaves 3 people hospitalized

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A shooting outside a Chula Vista Costco Wholesale has left three people hospitalized Monday.
.

Monday's shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. near the Costco at 1100 Broadway at Naples Street. Other nearby stores include Walmart and Petco, according to KGTV in San Diego.



A witness in the area said one man was arguing with a man and a woman before shooting both victims and turning the gun on himself, the station reported.

All three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

An infant who was in the area at the time of the shooting was uninjured. It's not yet clear if the child is related to either the suspect or victims.



Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene. They added that the area is safe and there are no outstanding suspects, according to KGTV.
