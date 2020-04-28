shooting

Police: Argument leads to shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shots were fired at a central Fresno apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators say there was some sort of disturbance when someone pulled out a gun, firing multiple times.

Officers say a man in his late teens or early 20s was grazed in the left shoulder by a bullet.

They don't think he was the intended target but they are still investigating. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is being questioned by detectives.

A car nearby had multiple bullet holes. No one was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingapartmentfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Man hit in El Paso shooting dies months after attack
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Merced Police arrest 4 for firing at different homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
How close is the Valley to conducting enough tests to reopen confidently?
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Class of COVID: Senior portrait photographer gets creative during quarantine
Show More
Ten residents test positive for COVID-19 at Linwood Meadows
Go fish! Two North Valley lakes re-open with restrictions
Newsom: California is weeks away from modifying stay-at-home order
Employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Dozens of roosters found dead after deputies bust Orosi fight ring
More TOP STORIES News