Police: Argument leads to shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shots were fired at a central Fresno apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.Investigators say there was some sort of disturbance when someone pulled out a gun, firing multiple times.Officers say a man in his late teens or early 20s was grazed in the left shoulder by a bullet.They don't think he was the intended target but they are still investigating. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is being questioned by detectives.A car nearby had multiple bullet holes. No one was inside the car at the time of the shooting.No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.