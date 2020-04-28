Police: Argument leads to shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shots were fired at a central Fresno apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
Investigators say there was some sort of disturbance when someone pulled out a gun, firing multiple times.
Officers say a man in his late teens or early 20s was grazed in the left shoulder by a bullet.
They don't think he was the intended target but they are still investigating. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is being questioned by detectives.
A car nearby had multiple bullet holes. No one was inside the car at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
