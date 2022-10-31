Fresno Police searching for gunman who injured person

Fresno Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in central Fresno.

Officers were called to Cornell and Hughes Avenues just before 4:30 am for a report of a shooting victim.

They found a man in his early 60s with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno and is expected to recover.

Investigators say the victim was sitting in his car when the shooter approached and the two men got into an argument.

As the gunman left the scene, he fired five shots at the victim.

Police say the shooter drove off in a white sedan.

Sgt. Kham Xiong told Action News that, at this time, there is no indication that the victim was involved in any gangs.

Police are now requesting surveillance video from neighbors.