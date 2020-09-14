Shootings in central Fresno and east central Fresno could be connected, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who someone in East Central Fresno and may be connected to other shootings as well.Officers responded to Olive and Sylmar around 2 pm on Sunday for reports of a gunshot victim.At the scene, they were told the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by a family member and was shot multiple times in their lower body.The victim's condition is unknown right now.Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a white four door sedan, and they believe it may be connected to at least two other shootings in Fresno.A separate shooting happened in central Fresno and officers believe it is connected to the shooting on Olive and Sylmar.This one happened shortly after 11 am on Sunday in the area of Saginaw and Thorne.Officers were alerted to the area through shot spotter and found an an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.The victim is expected to survive and the suspect left the scene in what was also described as a white sedan.