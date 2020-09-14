Shootings in central Fresno and east central Fresno could be connected, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who someone in East Central Fresno and may be connected to other shootings as well.

Officers responded to Olive and Sylmar around 2 pm on Sunday for reports of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, they were told the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by a family member and was shot multiple times in their lower body.

The victim's condition is unknown right now.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a white four door sedan, and they believe it may be connected to at least two other shootings in Fresno.

A separate shooting happened in central Fresno and officers believe it is connected to the shooting on Olive and Sylmar.

This one happened shortly after 11 am on Sunday in the area of Saginaw and Thorne.

Officers were alerted to the area through shot spotter and found an an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim is expected to survive and the suspect left the scene in what was also described as a white sedan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 201,908 acres burned with 8% containment
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE captain and family lose home to flames just weeks after moving
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump during Sacramento visit
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Man hit and killed by car while pushing granddaughter on stroller in central Fresno, police say
65-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Creek Fire: With some containment in Madera Co., crews shifting to Bass Lake area
Latino Life: Man trapped during Creek Fire goes viral with pleas in Spanish
Creek Fire: 22 people stuck at Lake Florence, Lake Edison brought to safety
Firefighter planning may save hundreds of homes from Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Apparel shop helping students displaced due to flames
More TOP STORIES News