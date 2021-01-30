23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in central Fresno that also injured an innocent bystander.Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Normal and Mayfair just before midnight.They found a 23-year-old man lying in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He died from his injuries as first responders rushed him to the hospital.Investigators also found another victim at the scene -- a 56-year-old man -- injured by a stray bullet that entered his apartment near the scene of the shooting.Police say the man is going to survive his injuries and he doesn't appear to be connected to the deadly shooting.Officers haven't provided a suspect description but say the shooting may be connected to a large fight between a group of men that happened earlier in the evening.