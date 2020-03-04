Shooting victim found in central Fresno parking lot dies, police searching for suspect

Investigators say the victim, identified as Sean Pittman, died at Community Regional Medical Center on Monday.
Authorities found Sean Pittman inside a car in a Pizza Hut parking lot near Clinton and Weber Avenues on Saturday, February 29.
Homicide detectives believe Pittman and another man were involved in an argument before the shooting occurred.
Police couldn't provide much detail about the suspect. Officials say he drove away from the scene in a light-colored sedan eastbound on Clinton.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.