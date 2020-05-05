Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in central Fresno resulted in a child being sent to the hospital Monday evening.

The Fresno Police Department says there were three cars parked in front of a Shell near E Olive and N Cedar Avenues when people in two of the cars started arguing.

Gunfire was exchanged, and a child under the age of five was injured by broken glass. Authorities say the child was in the car that was not involved in the argument out of the three.

The child was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown. Police are looking for the two cars involved in the incident.
