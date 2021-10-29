Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in central Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 9 pm near W Robinson and Pleasant Avenues.

While officers were on the way, they received a 911 call of a shooting victim in that same area.

Police found a man in his 30's suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is not known.

There is no suspect description at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News