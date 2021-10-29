Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in central Fresno Thursday night.Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 9 pm near W Robinson and Pleasant Avenues.While officers were on the way, they received a 911 call of a shooting victim in that same area.Police found a man in his 30's suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is not known.There is no suspect description at this time.