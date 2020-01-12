FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot while he was driving near the Foods-Co on First and Shields in central Fresno.
Authorities say the man pulled up to the grocery store and got out yelling he had been shot.
Officers say the victim is a juvenile believed to be 16 or 17 years old.
His truck was shot three times, and he was hit once in his left arm.
A security guard called 911 and a good Samaritan used their sweater to stop the bleeding.
The victim is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News