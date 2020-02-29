Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says one man was shot in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded just before 1 p.m. near Clinton and Weber Avenues. When EMS arrived, they found the victim in a car with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to the Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

While the victim was found in a Pizza Hut parking lot, police say they do not know if that was the location where the shooting occurred.

Authorities say they do not have information on the suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralshootingfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News