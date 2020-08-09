Man shot in neck in central Fresno, police looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the neck in central Fresno.

Officers initially received calls about a car accident at Dakota and Marks around 3 am.

When they arrived on the scene, they actually found a driver with a gunshot wound to his neck.

First responders rushed the gunshot victim to CRMC and at last report, police say the man was going in and out of consciousness.
