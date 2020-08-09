FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the neck in central Fresno.
Officers initially received calls about a car accident at Dakota and Marks around 3 am.
When they arrived on the scene, they actually found a driver with a gunshot wound to his neck.
First responders rushed the gunshot victim to CRMC and at last report, police say the man was going in and out of consciousness.
Man shot in neck in central Fresno, police looking for suspect
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News